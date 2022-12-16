Brittney Griner Shares First Statement Since Release from Russian Custody: 'Dug Deep to Keep My Faith'

"The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner wrote on Friday morning

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on December 16, 2022 11:45 AM
Brittney Griner getting home
Photo: U.S. Army South photo by Miguel Negron

Brittney Griner has spoken out for the first time since her return from Russia.

"It feels so good to be home," Griner, 32, begin in a lengthy message to family, friends, and supporters on her Instagram account Friday morning.

"The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going."

Griner thanked a number of people who helped her over the last 10 months, including her wife Cherelle Griner, her agents Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and her Russian legal team of Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, among others.

Brittney Griner getting home
U.S. Army South photo by Miguel Negron

The WNBA star also added a special thank you to President Joe Biden and his administration. "President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," she wrote.

Griner offered to help Biden's administration to "do whatever" she can to help him bring Whelan home. "I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

An additional special thanks went to the PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base, where Griner reunited with her family and spent the days following her release.

"I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey," Griner said as she "transitions home to enjoy the holidays" with family.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner. Christian Petersen/Getty

Finally, Griner wanted to "make one thing very clear" in her first message since her return.

"I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she said.

The Phoenix Mercury star signed off, "Love Always, BG #42."

