Brittney Griner to Stand Trial in Russian Court Beginning July 1

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday after more than four months in a Russian detention center

WNBA player Brittney Griner will stand trial in Russian court beginning July 1 and remain in custody until hearings are complete, her lawyer Alexander Boykov told The New York Times.

Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months for allegedly possessing cannabis, had a preliminary hearing Monday to determine the trial start date. At the closed-door hearing, the Phoenix Mercury player was brought in handcuffed by armed guards, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Russian state media agency TASS reported that a court has ruled to keep Griner in custody through at least July 2. At the hearing, the court ordered that Griner will remain in Russia's custody for at least six more months during the trial.

Griner's hearing comes more than four months after she was detained. In February, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow after officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in Russia, in her luggage.

The U.S. State Department later officially classified Griner as wrongfully detained by the Russian Federation. "Our position for some time on this has been very clear. Brittney Griner should not be detained. She should not be detained for a single day longer," Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, said in a June 14 press briefing.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA Media Day on May 6, 2021, at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Brittney Griner | Credit: Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

On Saturday, the Phoenix Mercury released a statement via Twitter to announce the House of Representatives had passed Congressman Greg Stanton's bipartisan resolution to push for her release.

"Stanton and many others are continuing to work with the White House, State Department and Brittney's family to secure her safe return," the team tweeted.

In a statement, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, expressed her gratitude "for this overwhelming show of support from Congress."

"We need to be doing all we can to keep Brittney's case on the forefront and finally put an end to this nightmare," she added.

According to the Associated Press, Griner's case is now being handled by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which focuses on hostage release and freeing Americans it determines have been wrongfully detained.

"This resolution sends a clear message: securing Brittney's release must be the highest priority of the U.S. Government, and we know the American people support every effort made to bring her home," Terri Carmichael Jackson, executive director of the WNBA added in a statement on Saturday.