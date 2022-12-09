Brittney Griner Seen Working in Russian Penal Colony in Newly-Released Footage

Newly-released footage from the penal colony where Brittney Griner worked and lived shows the WNBA star's conditions before her release.

The footage shows Griner, 32, inside a warehouse at the IK-2 female penal colony in Mordovia. She was moved to the penal colony, which is located roughly seven hours from Moscow, in mid-November.

Griner is seen in a warehouse wearing a work jumpsuit, attempting to follow instructions given to her in Russian.

According to ESPN, Griner's height and large hands kept her from performing the usual assigned job for the women at IK-2, sewing uniforms, and instead Griner "carried fabric all day," her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told the outlet.

FSB via Storyful

ESPN additionally reported that Griner was recently recovering from the flu during her final days in Russian custody.

The WNBA star's hair has been cut short in the footage, which her lawyers told ESPN was a result of Griner's uncertainty of when she would be coming home. "It's very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill," said Blagovolina.

Additional shots show where the 6'9" Phoenix Mercury star slept — a twin-sized bed with a white metal frame. Other footage shows Griner in line at the colony's cafeteria and eating with another inmate.

Blagovolina previously told PEOPLE that the transfer to Mordovia's penal colony was "a very challenging period for her" and had Griner "very stressed" as she was "trying to adjust to new surroundings."

Brittney Griner.

Despite the harsh conditions, Blagovolina said that Griner "is a fighter" and while it was "extremely challenging for her," the WNBA star "did really great" adapting to life in the penal colony.

Griner's return flight to the United States is also seen in the footage. "I'm good," she said while aboard the aircraft on her way home. When asked what her mood was, she said, "I'm happy."

"Yes, I'm ready," Griner told officials aboard the plane when asked if she was ready for the flight.

Griner appeared relieved as she was seen reviewing paperwork in the first moments of the video. Next, she's shown outdoors holding luggage as she stands next to Russian prison guards and gets into a van, before she's seen on the plane.

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday, the White House announced Thursday.

Later in the video, Griner is seen exiting the plane in the United Arab Emirates and passing Bout on the tarmac.