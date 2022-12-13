Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom.

Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday.

This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade" she developed after cutting off her signature dreadlocks, added CNN.

On Sunday, Griner also did a light workout — which included a dunk — while donning Chuck Taylor sneakers, ESPN reported.

"I think it's fair to say that her picking up a ball voluntarily and the first thing being a dunk … it was really encouraging," Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told CNN. "She was really excited."

"She's had a lot of psychological support," Colas added regarding Griner's voluntary stay in San Antonio. "The resources are very robust. It's very supportive and very BG-centered. It's about her developing agency."

On Sunday, Griner's wife Cherelle thanked all those who'd helped advocate for the athlete's safe return from prison in Russia.

In her first Instagram post since Griner's return to the U.S. Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY," as she shared a collage of faces who helped Brittney get back home.

"I'm humbled by their hearts," she wrote. "To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form! As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!"

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Cherelle personally thanked more than 50 people for helping her to get out — including Joy Reid, Gayle King, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tamika Mallory, and three members of congress — for their work in getting Brittney back to the states. She also thanked the Biden-Harris Administration and SPEHA.

"I appreciate each and every one of you," Cherelle added. "Let's continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul [Whelan] and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole! Love, Cherelle Griner ❤️🤍💙"