Brittney Griner Flying Straight to San Antonio for Medical Care, Will Reunite with Wife and Family

"We're going to give her the appropriate space and time for that and then follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA," said commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Published on December 8, 2022 01:08 PM
Brittney Griner
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio following her release from Russian custody, and will receive medical care on her arrival.

On Thursday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed that Griner is on her way to San Antonio, where she will meet her wife, Cherelle Griner, and reunite with her parents.

Engelbert stressed that this is "a critical time" for the athlete and her family. "We're going to give her the appropriate space and time for that and then follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA."

The Phoenix Mercury star is reportedly "in good health" and will be "offered a wide range of support options" as she returns home, a senior White House official said Thursday, according to CNN.

The exchange agreement between Griner and Bout was recently negotiated with Moscow and was given final approval by Biden last Thursday, five former U.S. officials told the outlet. Paul Whelan, another American who remains jailed in Russia, was not included in the swap, CNN said.

CNN reported that senior officials for the US administration have stated that Griner's release being possible became "clear only in recent weeks" following "months and months of difficult negotiations with the Russians."

The WNBA star was "in an extremely upbeat mood" and appeared "grateful" as she met U.S. officials.

Shortly after news broke that Brittney, 32, had been released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convinced arms dealer, Cherelle spoke during a press conference hosted by Joe Biden at the White House Thursday about her wife's release.

"So over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life, and so today I am just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration," she said.

"Today my family is whole."

