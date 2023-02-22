Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: 'There She Is'

The WNBA star player was smiling big in a series of images shared by the team on Tuesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 10:35 AM
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner . Photo: Phoenix Mercury Instagram

Brittney Griner is officially back on court with the Phoenix Mercury.

Just over a year since the WNBA player was detained for allegedly smuggling "narcotic drugs" into Russia — and just two months after her release — Griner, 32, is officially practicing with her WNBA team.

Mercury released three images of the basketball star shooting on Tuesday, which show her wearing a gold chain, black WNBA tank top and matching black and purple shorts worn over dark purple leggings. Her short hair also shows a slight fade on the sides.

"There she is 🧡," the team wrote alongside the series of photos.

On Monday, it was reported that Griner is returning to the Phoenix Mercury under a one-year, $165,100 free-agent contract. She last played for the team during the 2021 season, averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career.

It is also something she voiced her intention of doing on her return to the United States in December flowing close to ten months in a Russian prison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I also want to make one thing very clear," Griner wrote in an a lengthy Instagram post. "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season."

"In doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she continued.

Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner. Phoenix Mercury Instagram

On Dec. 12, Griner participated in her first basketball workout, with her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, telling ESPN that she would take the holiday season to contemplate her next steps.

"There's no timeline on her return at this point," Colas told ESPN. "She's reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint, she's not going to be able to move in the world the way she did."

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," Colas added per ESPN. "She has the holidays to decide what's next without any pressure. She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Shares First Statement Since Release from Russian Custody: 'Dug Deep to Keep My Faith'

Last week, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she was able to meet with the Phoenix Mercury star for the first time.

"I met with her in Phoenix," Engelbert told Poppy Harlow on CNN This Morning ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend. "Britney is doing remarkably well, and she's starting to train. We're so excited to have her back in the league after an awful ordeal."

Related Articles
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Signs 1-Year Deal with Phoenix Mercury After Release from Russia
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
WNBA Commissioner Says Brittney Griner Is 'Doing Remarkably Well' Since Returning from Russia
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Says She Plans to Return to the WNBA Next Season After Release from Russia
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
USA Basketball
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Detained in Russia for Allegedly Possessing Hash Oil in Luggage: Report
LeBron James; Brittney Griner
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner's Safe Return: 'Our Voice as Athletes Is Stronger Together'
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2022.
Russian Basketball Team Testifies in Support of Brittney Griner During Trial: 'The Heart of Our Team'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Attends Phoenix Open in 2nd Public Appearance Since Russian Prisoner Swap
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Rocks an Eagles Jersey at Super Bowl 2023 in Third Public Appearance Since Return to U.S.
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Nov 25, 2021. Posted June 8, 2021. Cherelle Griner and Wife Brittney Griner, from Instagram with permission for story in Jan 9, 2023 issue Credit: Nikia Williams Photography
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Brittney Griner getting home
Brittney Griner Shares First Statement Since Release from Russian Custody: 'Dug Deep to Keep My Faith'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Plays Basketball for First Time Since Her Arrest: 'She's Doing Really, Really Well'
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Asks Fans, Advocates to Write Letters to Paul Whelan: 'It's Our Turn to Support'