Brittney Griner Says Returning to Normalcy Is 'a Little Overwhelming' After Return From Russia

Griner said it's "a surreal feeling" to be back in her Mercury jersey during a team media day on Wednesday

Published on May 4, 2023 02:53 PM
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Brittney Griner is figuring out a new normal.

Just this week, she made appearances at the White House Correspondents Dinner and the Met Gala before returning to Phoenix for the Mercury's media day on Wednesday.

There, Griner, 32, opened up about the difficult transition to everyday life after nearly a year in Russian imprisonment while talking to reporters.

One of Time's Most Influential People of 2023, Griner said she "didn't think it could get that big," regarding the worldwide coverage of her arrest and the ten months that would follow.

Brittney Griner attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Nathan Howard / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

She added that the adjustment back to her everyday life has been "a little overwhelming," per CNN.

"It's cool because now I'm able to reach even more people," Griner said of her ability to "bring" new eyes to the WNBA, as well as "keep them aware" of the other detained Americans whose release she's advocating for with her wife Cherelle.

Griner is grateful for the "bigger outlet" that her situation has given her as she continues to "support others who are in need and don't have the spotlight or the media coverage that they should be able to get," according to CNN.

US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

As the Phoenix Mercury prepares for the start of a new WNBA season, Griner said it's "a surreal feeling being back in" her Mercury jersey and in the team's arena.

Griner added, "I didn't think that it would come this quickly, I was prepared for the long haul, but it's so nice being here, being up here doing media again, wearing this jersey."

On Monday, the WNBA star made her Met Gala debut with Cherelle, 30.

The couple coordinated in custom Calvin Klein. Brittney — who previously told Elle in 2013 that she vowed to never wear a dress again after her high school graduation — wore a long beige coat, matching trousers and a sheer top.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

When speaking with La La Anthony on Vogue's red carpet livestream, Cherelle took a moment to remember the hardship the couple faced one year ago. "This time last year, I was missing my wife, so to have her right here, to be in this moment — breathtaking," she said.

"It's everything just to be here with my wife and just able to be here," Brittney added. "It means so much. Get to see this event a lot and actually live it. It's amazing."

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Cherelle Griner Instagram

Both Brittney and Cherelle were dressed in custom designs from Calvin Klein for the evening, who also styled the couple for Saturday's White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Brittney and Cherelle were invited as guests of CBS and Gayle King to the event, where the WNBA star was able to thank President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the administration's efforts toward her release from Russia last year.

