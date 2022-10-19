Brittney Griner released a statement from Russia on Tuesday, after receiving birthday messages from friends, family and fans around the world.

Griner met with her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, on October 18, which was also the WNBA star's 32nd birthday.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Griner said the following: "Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," said Griner.

The athlete, who has been in Russian confinement for eight months, was given numerous birthday wishes and letters from "all over the world" on Tuesday, her lawyers told PEOPLE.

"Today is of course a difficult day for Brittney," said Blagovolina in the statement. "Not only this is her birthday in jail away from her family, teammates and friends, but she is very stressed in anticipation of the appeal hearing."

Griner is "very strong," Blagovolina told PEOPLE, before adding that Tuesday was "of course a difficult day for her, you can imagine because she is all alone in a jail in a foreign country."

Griner's lawyers said she "very much appreciates the support and love she's been getting," and was "really happy to receive" the letters. "She feels the support. So this was good."

They had trouble guessing the exact number of letters Griner received, from "both athletes and regular people all around the world" because, her lawyers said, "we're still getting them. Many, many, many."

The support has meant so much to Griner that her agent has launched a new phase of the #WeareBG campaign that will allow the public to send messages to Griner via a new system on WeAreBG.org.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Colas said, "Over the past eight months, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, care and concern for Brittney and her family. The compassion and unity we see in favor of doing what is necessary to rescue Americans reveals the best in us, as Americans and as global citizens. Each of us, regardless of our differences, can imagine the pain of being separated from our family for over 200 days. Our commitment to bring BG home is urgent and unwavering, and it is fueled by a hope that every family can have their loved ones close."

Griner will begin her appeal hearing in Russian court on October 25.