Brittney Griner Plays Basketball for First Time Since Her Arrest: 'She's Doing Really, Really Well'

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN

Published on December 12, 2022 12:48 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Brittney Griner participated in her first basketball workout since her arrest in February, but the WNBA star is taking time to think about if she'll return to play.

After 10 months in Russian custody, Griner, 32, will take the holiday season to decide what's next for her, according to her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

"There's no timeline on her return at this point," Colas told ESPN. "She's reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint, she's not going to be able to move in the world the way she did."

Colas told ESPN, "If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to decide what's next without any pressure. She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

"It's not a fate that she asked for, but I think she's going to try to utilize her fame for good," said Colas.

Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner.

The WNBA star and her wife remain in San Antonio as of Monday morning, where they have been spending time at Fort Sam Houston while Griner reunites with family members and receives medical attention, ESPN reported.

Griner took time on Sunday to play some basketball — and made her first move a dunk. She had opted against getting access to a basketball while she was in prison, thinking it would be too emotionally difficult.

Since her return to the U.S. on Friday, Griner has been enjoying barbecue from Smoke Shack in San Antonio, as well as her favorite snacks including Dr. Pepper, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Cheetos, per the outlet.

Griner has been given a new wardrobe, courtesy of Nike, and visited the San Antonio Spurs' barber to update the haircut she gave herself inside the Russian penal colony.

Additionally, Griner has been "upbeat" and "engaging" according to ESPN. Her agent told the outlet she plans to make a statement to the public sometime within the week.

Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY," as she shared a collage of faces who helped her wife get back home.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Cherelle personally thanked more than 50 people by name — including Joy Reid, Gayle King, Robin, Roberts, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tamika Mallory, and three congress people — for their work in getting Brittney back to the states. She also thanked a few organizations, the Biden-Harris Administration, and SPEHA.

"I'm humbled by their hearts," she wrote. "To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form! As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!"

"I appreciate each and every one of you," Cherelle continued. "Let's continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul [Whelan] and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole! Love, Cherelle Griner ❤️🤍💙"

