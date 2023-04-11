Brittney Griner Will Release a 'Raw, Emotional' Memoir in 2024 Detailing Her 10 Months in Russia

Griner said the day she was arrested was "the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life" that she has only recently felt ready to share

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 03:09 PM
Brittney Griner
Photo: Evan Millstein

Brittney Griner will tell her "raw, emotional" story in a new memoir, publishing company Alfred A. Knopf announced on Tuesday.

Griner, 32, will detail the "tumultuous events of 2022 that both reshaped her life and captured the world's attention" when she was arrested at an airport near Moscow in Feb. 2022, according to a press release for the project.

The WNBA star will recount her ten-month detainment in Russia for the first time in the currently-untitled book, scheduled for a spring 2024 release.

The book will include previously-unheard details about Griner's "stark" living conditions and the "terrifying aspects" of day-to-day life in a foreign prison.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner. YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The release promises that Griner's "intimate and moving" memoir will explore how the global #WeAreBG movement supported her during her detainment and why she was even playing in Russia to begin with — pay inequity.

In a statement, Griner said the day she was arrested was "the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life" that she has only recently felt ready to share.

She continued: "Readers will hear my story and understand why I'm so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world. By writing this book, I also hope to raise awareness surrounding other Americans wrongfully detained abroad such as Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Emad Shargi, Airan Berry, Shahab Dalili, Luke Denman, Eyvin Hernandez, Majd Kamalmaz, Jerrel Kenemore, Kai Li, Siamak Namazi, Austin Tice, Mark Swidan and Morad Tahbaz."

The 2024 memoir will be Griner's second with the publishing house. She released her first book, In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court, in 2015.

Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner. Phoenix Mercury Instagram

Following Griner's release in December via an exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the athlete and her wife Cherelle have begun advocating for the release of other wrongfully detained Americans.

Most recently, she spoke out in support of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovitch, who was been arrested for alleged spying in Russia. The U.S. has designated him as "wrongfully detained."

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," the Griners wrote on Instagram.

"We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home. We are grateful for President Biden and his administration's deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," the couple continued. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."

Brittney Griner Reintegration after release from a Russian Jail. Reunion with wife Cherelle, December 10, 2022. Fort Sam Houston Credit: Miguel Negron/U.S. ARMY SOUTH
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle hug each other as soon as the WNBA star returned to the U.S. Miguel Negron/U.S. Army West

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Griner spent nearly ten months in a Russian prison after being detained for allegedly smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country in February 2022. She returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9 and has rejoined the Phoenix Mercury under a one-year, $165,100 contract, per ESPN.

At the close of the 2021 season, she averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career. She also voiced her intention to return to the team in her first statement after her release.

Related Articles
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: 'Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Signs 1-Year Deal with Phoenix Mercury After Release from Russia
Brittney Griner Reintegration after release from a Russian Jail. Reunion with wife Cherelle, December 10, 2022. Fort Sam Houston Credit: Miguel Negron/U.S. ARMY SOUTH
Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney's Emotional Homecoming After Release from Russia: 'We're Holding on Tight'
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Asks Fans, Advocates to Write Letters to Paul Whelan: 'It's Our Turn to Support'
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
Family of Detained American Emad Shargi Speaks Out
Family of Detained Man in Iran Hopes for Safe Return: 'He Was Taken Because He's American,' Says Sister
Brittney Griner, Kerry Washington
Celebrities and WNBA Stars React to Brittney Griner's Release from Russia: 'See You Soon'
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner Meets with U.S. Embassy Officials in Russia: 'This Continues to Be a Top Priority'
Brittney Griner
State Department Says Brittney Griner Has Been 'Wrongfully Detained' as WNBA Announces Tribute
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA Media Day on May 6, 2021, at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Everything to Know Before Brittney Griner's Trial Begins in Russia
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release