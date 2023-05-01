Brittney Griner Meets Joe Biden for the First Time After Prisoner Swap: 'Emotional for Both of Us'

Cherelle Griner called the meeting a "full circle moment" for Brittney and President Biden

Published on May 1, 2023
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Photo: Cherelle Griner Instagram

Brittney Griner and President Joe Biden finally met face-to-face for the first time on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Brittney, 32, and her wife Cherelle, 30, were invited as guests of CBS and Gayle King to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where the WNBA star was able to thank the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the administration's efforts in her release from Russia last year.

King, 68, shared a video on Instagram of the Griners' reactions to the meeting.

"Just got done meeting President Biden and it was amazing," Brittney told the camera.

Brittney added, "It was emotional, that's for sure. I'll say that. It was emotional for both of us. It was especially for me."

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When King asked Brittney what Biden had said to her that stood out, the WNBA star said she "thought it was pretty cool" that the president said he was a fan of hers. "He kept saying how big of a fan he was of mine and how much he loved the way I play basketball," Brittney said.

Cherelle added, "It was a full circle moment to finally meet with him, not by myself, but with BG as well. It was just amazing."

On Sunday, Brittney and Cherelle posted a carousel of photos from the evening.

"We are in awe from The White House Correspondents' Association's dinner last night," the couples' joint post said. "The first amendment is so important and we're grateful to live in a country that recognizes freedom of speech."

Brittney's agent, Lindsay Kogawa Colas, who was crucial to the athlete's release from Russia, walked the carpet with the group too, posing for selfies and celebrating the evening.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Cherelle Griner Instagram

Cherelle and Brittney added, "Major thank you to the courageous journalist from our past, present, and future for truth-telling and being the foundation for radical change. Our prayers go out to the families of Evan Gershkovich (Russia) and Austin Tice (Syria) — reporting is not a crime and we must bring them home."

The Griners thanked King and "the entire CBS family" for inviting them to attend. "Your hospitality was unmatched," the caption stated.

Brittney Griner attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Nathan Howard / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

Brittney was arrested in Russia in February 2022 after officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in the country, in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges.

Following widespread calls to negotiate her release, the Biden administration was able to get her home through a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8.

Brittney announced earlier this month that she will tell her "raw, emotional" story of her arrest and 10-month detainment in Russia in a new memoir, which is slated to be released next year.

