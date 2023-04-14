Brittney Griner Thanks the People Who Fought for Her Release: 'Every Prayer, It Reached Me'

Brittney Griner is thanking those who advocated for her release.

The WNBA star, 32, made a surprise appearance and speech at a National Action Network women's empowerment luncheon in New York City on Thursday, per the Associate Press.

Griner addressed the crowd, per AP, saying, "Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there [in Russia]."

"I want to continue to fight to bring every American detained overseas," added Griner, who had been released from a Russian jail after spending nearly 10 months in custody.

Rev. Al Sharpton, an American civil rights activist who is the founder and president of the National Action Network, previously called for U.S. officials to secure Griner's release from Russian prison, according to the AP.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Griner was photographed in a dark brown power suit shaking hands with Sharpton, and taking to the podium at the event alongside her wife Cherelle and Sharpton.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges after officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in the country, in her luggage in February. She was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8 and returned to the U.S. a day later.

The basketball star announced Tuesday that she will tell her "raw, emotional" story of her arrest and ten-month detainment in Russia in a new memoir, which is slated to be released next year.

The book will include previously-unheard details about Griner's "stark" living conditions and the "terrifying aspects" of day-to-day life in a foreign prison.

The release promises that Griner's "intimate and moving" memoir will explore how the global #WeAreBG movement supported her during her detainment and why she was even playing in Russia to begin with — pay inequity.

In a statement about her book, set to be released in spring 2024, Griner said the day she was arrested was "the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life" that she has only recently felt ready to share.

"Readers will hear my story and understand why I'm so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world," she said.

Griner has advocated for the release of other wrongfully imprisoned Americans since her return to the U.S. said that she also hopes "to raise awareness" surrounding those still detained abroad with her book. She named Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Emad Shargi among several others in her statement.