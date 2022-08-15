Brittney Griner's Defense Team Appealing Her 9-Year Russian Prison Sentence

The WNBA star's lawyers are hoping to reduce her lengthy prison sentence

By
Published on August 15, 2022 10:06 AM
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner holds up a photo of her teammates while in court. Photo: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty

Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal to her nine-year prison sentence, after the WNBA star was convicted of smuggling drugs into Russia.

On Monday, the 31-year-old WNBA star's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, confirmed to PEOPLE that they have appealed the verdict sentencing her to nine years in a Russian penal colony, issued on Aug. 4.

Blagovolina had previously told PEOPLE that they don't know if the appeal will be successful, but said that they have to try.

"We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and appeal is one of these opportunities," Blagovolina said.

The process will also take several months, Griner's other lawyer, Alexander Boykov, said. "It's not very fast."

US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag. (Photo by Natalia
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty

As they begin the appeal process, there is also hope that Griner could come home sooner through a prisoner exchange. An official in the Biden administration previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the Biden administration had "made a substantial proposal to bring Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan [another American imprisoned in Russia] home weeks ago."

According to CNN, the U.S. offered to trade 31-year-old Griner and Whelan for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The outlet said Russian officials also requested that the U.S. include convicted murderer and former Russian spy Vadim Krasikov in the package.

According to the Associated Press, a senior Russian diplomat also confirmed Sunday that exchange talks are underway.

"This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents," Alexander Darchiev, head of the Foreign Ministry's North America department, told state news agency Tass, per the AP.

"These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals, proceeding from the 'do not harm' principle,' " he added.

US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner (C), who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, shakes hands with her lawyer Alexander Boykov (R) next to Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood (L) before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner shakes hands with her lawyer Alexander Boykov. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For now, the two-time Olympic gold medalist doesn't know if she'll be exchanged, if the appeal will be successful, or if she'll live out her next nine years in a Russian penal colony.

When Griner heard about the potential exchange, she was "quite happy to know that she's not been forgotten and that there are some possible developments," her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, previously told PEOPLE. "But she's quite realistic about what's going on."

Related Articles
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Inside the Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Her 9-Year Prison Sentence
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Russia 'Ready to Discuss' Prisoner Swap with U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentencing
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison on Drug Possession Charges
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Prosecution Asks Russian Court to Sentence Brittney Griner to Nearly 10 Years in Prison
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
White House Is 'Still Waiting on' Russia to Respond to Proposed Brittney Griner Exchange
US basketball player Brittney Griner holds photos inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner's Sentencing Should Come 'Very Soon' as Her Trial in Russia Wraps Up
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner 'Devastated' After Russian Court Sentences Her to 9 Years in Prison, Lawyers Say
The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun huddle up together before the game in support of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury on August 4, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA, NBA and More React to Brittney Griner's Sentencing in Russia: 'Unjustified and Unfortunate'
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Administration Offers 'Substantial' Deal to Russia in Exchange for Brittney Griner
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek's Friend Writes to President Biden Begging for Him to Help the American Woman Jailed in Russia
david whelan, paul whelan
Paul Whelan's Family Given 'Little Bit of Hope' by Offer of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Says She 'Had No Intention to Break the Law' While Testifying in Russian Court
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
How Sarah Krivanek Differs from Brittney Griner — and What It Means to Be 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia