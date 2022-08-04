Brittney Griner 'Devastated' After Russian Court Sentences Her to 9 Years in Prison, Lawyers Say

Griner’s lawyers plan to appeal the ruling, which they said was nearly double the typical sentence for drug possession

By
Published on August 4, 2022 04:43 PM

Brittney Griner is "devastated," her lawyers tell PEOPLE, after a Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country.

In an interview Thursday, Griner's lawyers — Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, and Alexander Boykov, from the Moscow Legal Center — said that the nine-year sentence was nearly double what they were expecting, and difficult for the 31-year-old WNBA star to take in.

"She's devastated. She is very upset and she's honestly quite shocked, so she needs to digest what happened today," Blagovolina says.

Griner has not yet been able to speak with her wife, Cherelle, or any friends or family since the ruling, Blagovolina says, but she does "have permission" to do so and they "hopefully will be able to set up the call next week."

Griner, who had pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, said during closing arguments earlier Thursday that she "had no intents to break any Russian laws." Griner and her lawyers had also tried to establish that she had a prescription in the United States to use medical marijuana, and argued that she was not properly informed of her rights when she was arrested at the Moscow airport in February.

A Russian court dismissed her request for leniency in their sentence, which is just below the maximum sentence for drug possession of 10 years. Blagovolina says this type of criminal court is usually "not so severe," and typically gives people five-and-a-half or six-year sentences.

Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner holds up photos from the courtroom. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock

"So nine years, it's pretty unusual and it contradicts the existing court practice in Russia," she says. "That's why we are really disappointed and very much surprised by this decision of the court."

Blagovolina and Boykov now have 10 days to file an appeal to the ruling, which they intend to do by the end of next week. Boykov says, though, that the appeal process could "take a month or two or more than three. It's not very fast."

They don't know if it will change Griner's sentence, but Blagovolina says that "as a legal team, we need to do [the] maximum to get a shorter term. We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and [an] appeal is one of those opportunities."

The hope, though, is that the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. State Department and Russia to release Griner as part of a prisoner exchange with Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in the country, will be successful and get her home sooner.

When Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the potential exchange last Wednesday, Griner "was quite happy to know that she had not been forgotten and that there are some possible developments," Blagovolina says.

"But she's quite realistic about what's going on," she adds.

Related Articles
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison on Drug Possession Charges
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA, NBA and More React to Brittney Griner's Sentencing in Russia: 'Unjustified and Unfortunate'
Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Wishes Wife Cherelle 'Good Luck on the Bar Exam' from Russian Court
US basketball player Brittney Griner holds photos inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner's Sentencing Should Come 'Very Soon' as Her Trial in Russia Wraps Up
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
White House Is 'Still Waiting on' Russia to Respond to Proposed Brittney Griner Exchange
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Prosecution Asks Russian Court to Sentence Brittney Griner to Nearly 10 Years in Prison
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Administration Offers 'Substantial' Deal to Russia in Exchange for Brittney Griner
Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner returns Tuesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Appears in Court Tuesday, Expert Testifies Medicinal Uses of Cannabis 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Says She 'Had No Intention to Break the Law' While Testifying in Russian Court
NNEKA OGWUMIKE, STEPHEN CURRY, SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
Stephen Curry, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike Support Brittney Griner at 2022 ESPY Awards
Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2022.
Russian Basketball Team Testifies in Support of Brittney Griner During Trial: 'The Heart of Our Team'
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson Going to Russia to Help Effort to Free Brittney Griner: Report
david whelan, paul whelan
Paul Whelan's Family Given 'Little Bit of Hope' by Offer of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Trevor Reed Says White House 'Has Ability to' Bring Brittney Griner Home: 'They've Clearly Chosen Not to'