Brittney Griner Has 'Gotten Better' Ahead of Basketball Return, Says Teammate Diana Taurasi

Griner recently signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury, marking her return to the WNBA after she was released from Russian custody in December

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 02:29 PM
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Brittney Griner's longtime teammate and friend Diana Taurasi says the WNBA star is "getting a little bit better" every week as she prepares to make her dramatic return to the court this year.

Griner, 32, will make her WNBA return this season after she was detained in Russia for 10 months last year. The Phoenix Mercury star was released in a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia last December and soon after signed a one-year deal to return to her longtime team.

Ahead of their season opener on May 19, Griner has been practicing with her teammates, who gave her high marks.

"I think she's gotten better," Taurasi, 40, told ESPN this week. "Yeah, I think she's progressed. I mean, when you don't do anything for 10 months, yeah, it's a long strain on your body — mentally, physically. But every week you just see her getting a little bit better."

The Mercury are set to begin the regular season on May 19 with an away game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The team's first regular season home game is scheduled for May 21 against the Chicago Sky.

Griner, who has played for Phoenix since she was drafted by the team No. 1 overall in 2013, said in February that "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season."

"And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she wrote on Instagram.

Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner. Christian Petersen/Getty

Earlier this month, the eight-time WNBA All Star announced she's working on a "raw, emotional" memoir about her detainment in Russia, which will recount the "tumultuous events of 2022 that both reshaped her life and captured the world's attention" when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges disputed by U.S. authorities.

Taurasi said it's been "great" to have Griner back with the team, as they prepare for the season to begin next month, adding that her teammates are "all here helping and hopefully we could all do it together."

Griner's return to the court will likely be an emotional one, as the WNBA helped lead the sports world to rally around the detained basketball star throughout 2022 through the #WeAreBG movement. But it's her return to basketball that has the team's focus now that Griner is back at practice.

"I mean, there's no one like her in women's basketball," Taurasi added. "How she affects the game with her size, and I think what gets lost is how good she is on the block and all those things."

