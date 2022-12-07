Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek

"The plus for Brittney is that she has a support system," says Krivanek, who predicts "the other inmates" will "back off" when they notice the outside attention she's receiving

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Juliet Butler
Published on December 7, 2022 04:37 PM
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
Sarah Krivanek and Brittney Griner, two Americans jailed in Russia. Photo: Facebook; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty

Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was released from a Russian penal colony on Nov. 7, is sharing frightening new details about the conditions Brittney Griner will face while serving her nine-year sentence.

"I've brutally deteriorated after one year," Krivanek tells PEOPLE, "and she's facing nine," she says of the imprisoned WNBA star.

Krivanek, who is now in a holding cell as she awaits her flight back to the U.S., says she's "afraid for" Griner's mental and physical well-being in the penal colony after experiencing the harsh conditions firsthand.

"It will be hard," says Krivanek, who points out that Griner will face additional prejudice for her identity. "She looks different, she sounds different, she's a woman of color which is very unusual and she's a lesbian."

Additionally, 6-foot-9 Griner's height "will be a problem" and "the administration won't accommodate her," says Krivanek. "Her family will have to arrange and pay for beds and all that."

Griner is in an all-female colony, which Krivanek describes as "remote" and occupied by "all sorts" of prisoners — "most of them bad."

Brittney Griner enters a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to navigating her unpredictable fellow inmates, Krivanek expects Griner will have "more challenges and obstacles" due to her sexual orientation. "She's going to have to earn her respect," Krivanek says.

According to Krivanek, "Status in there doesn't come from fame and fortune." Instead, "It's who is the meanest and toughest."

Krivanek doesn't expect the other inmates to be familiar with Griner's background as a professional athlete, but thinks that may be for the best. "There's going to be a lot of girls who don't give a crap who she is. If they have heard of her — which is unlikely — it might go against her with jealousy and envy. She'll have to learn when to stay low-key and when to raise her voice."

"It's psychological warfare in there," says Krivanek.

US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February, so Krivanek believes "she may speak some Russian by now."

Unfortunately, the Russian words and phrases she may have picked up likely won't be helpful in the colony. "There's a whole prison language. My Russian is good but I was mind-boggled at all the new jargon," says Krivanek.

Griner and Krivanek have never met, but Krivanek was sent to the WNBA star's block at one point during their detainment in a detention center.

"One of the girls in my detention block in Moscow had been with Brittney in hers and said 'Whoa, there are two American women in jail?' All she said about her was that she was really tall and couldn't speak Russian so she'd been put in a cell with a girl that knew English. I was sent to Brittney's block and hoped to run into her but we didn't cross paths."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out on WNBA Star's 9-Year Sentence: 'It Terrifies Me'

Krivanek has, though, sent Griner an email through the prison's messaging system to offer her support and "love."

"I'm by your side Brittney," she wrote in the email, she tells PEOPLE. "Do not give up! No one will leave you behind."

Krivanek's concern for Griner's ability to manage the physical and mental pressures of the colony is calmed somewhat by her knowledge of the athlete's outside support system.

"The plus for Brittney is that she has a support system, she has lawyers, letters, supply packages, embassy visits and family sending her money to buy things from the shop. But most importantly when the other inmates see this, they'll back off," says Krivanek.

Additionally, the display of support from Griner's friends and family "will keep the prison administration from wanting to screw up because if something happens to her, they are responsible."

The U.S. State Department's support is another benefit for Griner, says Krivanek. "That'll give her protection."

Related Articles
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Is Living Out Her 9-Year Sentence Is 'Not a Good Place'
Policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner returned Wednesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Was Moved to a Remote Penal Colony in Central Russia, Her Lawyers Confirm
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Getting Sent to the Harshest Type of Russian Prison for Women
Sarah Krivanek
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison
Sarah Krivanek
PEOPLE Speaks Directly with Sarah Krivanek, American Woman Detained in Russia, as She Navigates Deportation
Sarah Krivanek, an American woman jailed in Russia letter
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
Sarah Krivanek
Ailing American Woman Sarah Krivanek Receives First Visit at Russian Prison in 9 Months: 'Crisis Situation'
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Inside the Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Her 9-Year Prison Sentence
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
How Sarah Krivanek Differs from Brittney Griner — and What It Means to Be 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek Breaks Her Silence with Letter Sent from Russian Prison: 'The Road Has Been Very Hard'
Sarah Krivanek
State Department Officials Are 'Very Concerned' About American Woman Jailed in Russia, Her Friend Says
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek's Friend Writes to President Biden Begging for Him to Help the American Woman Jailed in Russia
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Says Facing Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Playoffs Will 'Be Tough' Without 'Sister' Brittney Griner
Sarah Krivanek
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner Being Transferred to Unkown Russian Penal Colony, Attorneys Say