WNBA Commissioner Says Brittney Griner Is 'Doing Remarkably Well' Since Returning from Russia

One year after Griner was detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details the Phoenix Mercury star's plans for the future

By
Published on February 17, 2023 03:13 PM
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

One year after Brittney Griner was detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges — and two months after she was released in a prisoner swap — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she was able to meet with the Phoenix Mercury star for the first time.

"I met with her in Phoenix," Engelbert told Poppy Harlow today on CNN This Morning ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. "Britney is doing remarkably well, and she's starting to train. We're so excited to have her back in the league after an awful ordeal."

Engelbert said that the WNBA waited to meet with the two-time Olympic gold medalist to give her some space after returning from Russia.

"We wanted to give her the holidays to meet with family and friends," Engelbert said. "Just a remarkable experience. She has a remarkable story about what she went through, but we're looking forward to having her back in the W."

Griner, 32, is looking forward to playing again, Engelbert said, and believes she will return to Phoenix Mercury, the team she has played for since 2013.

"She is an unrestricted free agent currently," Engelbert said. "Presumably she's expressed she wants to play for Phoenix, the Mercury, and we'll see what happens in the next couple weeks or so."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner and wife. Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock

The 6'9" pro baller is slowly returning to public life since her release from Russia.

On Sunday, Griner was seen rocking a white Philadelphia Eagles No. 12 jersey at the 2023 Super Bowl in her third public outing since her return to the U.S. In a photo shared by the NFL, Brittney was all smiles in her Philly gear sitting alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner, who was also wearing an Eagles jersey.

The sighting came one day after Brittney surprised fans and onlookers at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday.

Brittney and Cherelle, 30, previously stepped out for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix last month. "Glad to be home," she told supporters during the outing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Griner was detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges one year ago today for allegedly possessing hash oil in her luggage.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian judge in August, and started to serve her sentence before President Joe Biden secured a prisoner swap that brought her home in December.

The prisoner swap took place Thursday, Dec. 8. in the United Arab Emirates, 10 months after Brittney was first incarcerated. "It feels so good to be home," she wrote in a heartfelt statement shortly after her release.

"The first night, we didn't sleep at all," Cherelle exclusively told PEOPLE in December, laughing. "We just talked all night long and all morning. And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were passing letters. It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Rocks an Eagles Jersey at Super Bowl 2023 in Third Public Appearance Since Return to U.S.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Attends Phoenix Open in 2nd Public Appearance Since Russian Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner Says She Is 'Good' and 'Happy' in Footage of Her Release from Russian Prison
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says President Biden Is the 'One Person That Can Go Get Her'
Brittney Griner's Wife on Her 'Complete Vulnerability' as She Pleads for Help for Detained WNBA Player
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA Media Day on May 6, 2021, at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Helping Brittney Griner, Why Players Spend Offseasons Overseas
Nov 25, 2021. Posted June 8, 2021. Cherelle Griner and Wife Brittney Griner, from Instagram with permission for story in Jan 9, 2023 issue Credit: Nikia Williams Photography
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody in Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Flying Straight to San Antonio for Medical Care, Will Reunite with Wife and Family
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
Brittney Griner Reintegration after release from a Russian Jail. Reunion with wife Cherelle, December 10, 2022. Fort Sam Houston Credit: Miguel Negron/U.S. ARMY SOUTH
Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney's Emotional Homecoming After Release from Russia: 'We're Holding on Tight'
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022 at Spring Studios in New York, New York.
WNBA's Cathy Engelbert Looking for Ways to Pay Players More to Avoid Another Brittney Griner Situation
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'