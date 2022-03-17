The Phoenix Mercury star was arrested on Feb. 17, according to Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Brittney Griner Ordered to Remain in Custody for 2 More Months by Russian Court: Reports

Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention has been extended by a Russian court.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday that Griner, 31, has been ordered to remain in custody for an additional two months following her February arrest on drug charges, according to CNN and Newsweek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19," the Russian court said, per the outlets.

Video shared online via Russian news site Mash appears to show the Phoenix Mercury star walking through a courthouse with two female officers by her side.

The Russia Federal Customs Service announced Griner's detention on March 5, more than two weeks after Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said she was arrested on Feb. 17, as reported by ESPN. Griner was seen for the first time in an undated mugshot released three days later.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA Media Day on May 6, 2021, at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Brittney Griner | Credit: Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty



Ekaterina Kalugina, who TASS described as a member of the Moscow human rights group Public Monitoring Commission, said she visited Griner at her pre-trial detention center, where she said the American athlete is being held with two other people, per the report.

Kalugina claimed Griner had not complained about her detention conditions and suggested that the U.S. consul has yet to visit the athlete, CNN reported.

Allred, 38, told ESPN last week that Griner had not been granted consular access, which he said was "really unusual."

"My office has been in touch with the State Department, and we're working with them to see what is the best way forward," said the House Foreign Affairs Committee member. "I know the administration is working hard to try and get access to her and try to be helpful here. But obviously, it's also happening in the context of really strained relations."

He later added, "The Russian criminal justice system is very different than ours, very opaque. We don't have a lot of insight into where she is in that process right now. But she's been held for three weeks now, and that's extremely concerning."

USA Basketball

Rep. Sheila Jackson, a fellow Texas Democrat, is also assisting in attempting to bring Griner home. During a March 6 press conference, the 72-year-old politician expressed concern for Griner due to "how dangerous it is right now in Moscow" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and "in Moscow prisons" in general.

"Please, allow Miss Griner to leave. Allow her legal representation to handle her matters," Lee said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The WNBA is also doing what it can to support Griner's safe release. Earlier this week, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told PEOPLE that the league has been coordinating with the Phoenix Mercury, "her agent, authorities, administration, strategist experts ... it's a huge coordination to find the best way to get her home the quickest."

"Our number-one priority is to get Brittney home safely as quickly as we can," said Engelbert, 58, at the time.

CNN previously reported that Russian officials say could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for her charges.