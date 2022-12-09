Brittney Griner Cut Her Hair Inside Russian Penal Colony to Avoid Freezing

"Every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill," her lawyer told ESPN

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 02:34 PM
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner.

Fans of Brittney Griner noticed something different about the WNBA star's appearance in the footage of her release from Russian custody on Thursday.

The 32-year-old athlete was no longer sporting her signature long hair, despite having kept it at her usual length through most of her detainment.

One of Griner's Russian lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, told ESPN that the Phoenix Mercury star decided to cut her hair because of the harsh conditions in the Mordovia penal colony where she was serving out her nine-year sentence.

"It's very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill," Blagovolina said.

Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner.

Griner had recently come down with the flu, her lawyer told ESPN, and the athlete seemed to be preparing for colder months ahead with the decision to cut her hair.

Blagovolina previously told PEOPLE that the transfer to Mordovia's penal colony was "a very challenging period for her" and had Griner "very stressed" as she was "trying to adjust to new surroundings."

Despite the harsh conditions, Blagovolina said that Griner "is a fighter" and while it was "extremely challenging for her," the WNBA star "did really great" adapting to life in the penal colony.

Griner arrived in San Antonio on Friday morning to receive medical attention and reunite with her family.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Phoenix Mercury star is reportedly "in good health" and will be "offered a wide range of support options" as she returns home, a senior White House official said Thursday, according to CNN.

On Thursday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert stressed that this is "a critical time" for the athlete and her family. "We're going to give her the appropriate space and time for that and then follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA."

Related Articles
Footage of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Released by Russia
Brittney Griner Seen Working in Russian Penal Colony in Newly-Released Footage
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner (C), who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner's Lawyer Says There Were 'Positive Signs' Last Week the WNBA Star Would Be Swapped
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner Says She Is 'Good' and 'Happy' in Footage of Her Release from Russian Prison
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Flying Straight to San Antonio for Medical Care, Will Reunite with Wife and Family
Policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner returned Wednesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Was Moved to a Remote Penal Colony in Central Russia, Her Lawyers Confirm
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Brittney Griner, Kerry Washington
Celebrities and WNBA Stars React to Brittney Griner's Release from Russia: 'See You Soon'
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release
Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody in Prisoner Swap
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner's Family Says They're Embarking on the 'Road to Healing' After Her Release
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Biden Says Administration Is 'Not Giving Up' on Bringing Paul Whelan Home After Griner's Release
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Is Living Out Her 9-Year Sentence Is 'Not a Good Place'