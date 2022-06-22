Brittney Griner, WNBA Player Detained in Russia, Selected as Honorary All-Star Game Starter

On Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury detained in Russia since February — has been named as an honorary starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

"During each season of Brittney's career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star," Engelbert said in a statement .

"It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents," she added. "So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S."