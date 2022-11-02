Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not Okay'

Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing.

At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and to be honest, total disbelief," said Cherelle. "I cant believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today and living without my favorite person, my greatest love, my sanctuary."

The law school graduate read a heartfelt message to her wife during the ceremony. "Babe I'm missing everything about you. Especially your friendship," she began.

Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner. Ethan Miller/Getty

Cherelle said she "took for granted being able to talk with" Brittney before the arrest. "I catch myself picking up my phone, only to sit it back down because your voice is the only voice I want to hear."

Cherelle continued: "I'll likely talk your ear off once you're home. I know your heart is heavy right now babe. I wish you were here to feel all the love that surrounds you. You are not forgotten. So, keep your head up champ. This too shall pass! I love you and I cannot wait for the day that I get to embrace you! Love, Relle."

Cherelle encouraged viewers to write their own letters of support to Brittney, via weareBG.org or by using the hashtag #WeAreBG.

"She is 100% not okay, and there is little I can do to ease her pain. But I believe from the bottom of my heart that while I can't bring her back, words can make a difference," Cherelle said.

A Russian court upheld the American basketball star's nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges last week, despite attorneys for the 32-year-old arguing against her extraordinarily lengthy sentence in front of a three-judge appeal panel.

Griner — who participated in the appeal proceedings via video — has been detained since she was arrested Feb. 17 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow, with Russian Federal Customs Service saying that the WNBA star was in possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil while traveling through the airport.

"Brittney is a very strong person and has a champion's character," her lawyers said, in a statement shared with PEOPLE last week. "She of course has her highs and lows as she is severely stressed being separated from her loved ones for over eight months."