Brittney and Cherelle Griner Enjoy 'Sunny' Tennis Date at Indian Wells During WNBA Off Season

The WNBA star and her wife watched as Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in two sets on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 03:09 PM
Brittney and Cherelle Griner Enjoy Day Out at Tennis Match. https://www.instagram.com/brittneyyevettegriner/?hl=en. Brittney Griner/Instagram
Photo: Brittney Griner/Instagram

Brittney Griner is living every day to the fullest.

The WNBA star and her wife, Cherelle Griner, enjoyed a daytime date at the Indian Wells Masters Tournament over the weekend.

Brittney, 32, and Cherelle, 30, shared sweet photos from their weekend in the California desert to their Instagram stories as the WNBA star prepares to return to the court in May.

"Might be a cloudy day but it's sunny by me @cherelletgriner," Brittney wrote over a boomerang selfie of the couple in the stadium's stands.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner Enjoy Day Out at Tennis Match. https://www.instagram.com/brittneyyevettegriner/?hl=en. Brittney Griner/Instagram
Brittney Griner/Instagram

Cherelle rocked a Louis Vuitton clutch and sipped white wine while taking in the action of the women's singles final.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan ultimately took home the victory, defeating Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka in two sets on Sunday.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner Enjoy Day Out at Tennis Match. https://www.instagram.com/cherelletgriner/?hl=en. Cherelle Griner/Instagram
Cherelle Griner/Instagram

Brittney has made several appearances since her release from Russian custody in December, including a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl.

That weekend, Brittney also surprised fans and onlookers at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament the day before the big game.

Brittney and Cherelle previously stepped out for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Phoenix a month prior. "Glad to be home," she told supporters during the outing.

After the basketball player spent nearly ten months in a Russian prison after being detained for allegedly smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country last February, Griner is returning to the Phoenix Mercury under a one-year, $165,100 contract.

Griner re-signed with the team after last playing during the 2021 season, averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in her career. Following her return to the United States in December, she voiced her intention to play again for the team in her first statement after her release.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

"I also want to make one thing very clear," Griner wrote in an a lengthy Instagram post. "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season."

Griner continued: "And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

The Phoenix Mercury will begin their season on the road this year, taking on the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19.

