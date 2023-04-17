Brittney Griner Celebrates Wife Cherelle Becoming an Attorney: 'Abundantly Proud'

Introducing Attorney Cherelle Griner!

WNBA star Brittney Griner celebrated her wife Cherelle's major accomplishment after the 30-year-old law student officially became a lawyer over the weekend.

"There aren't enough words for me to express how abundantly proud I am of you baby," Brittney, 32, wrote. "To be able to see first hand the hard work, determination, and passion you had during this journey of becoming an attorney! Congratulations Attorney Cherelle Griner."

Cherelle Griner/instagram

Cherelle, who graduated from the North Carolina Central University School of Law last spring while Brittney was imprisoned in Russia, said the feat "didn't come easy" and admitted she "almost chose not to do it," in the caption of her post announcing the news.

"Thank God I sat for the July 2022 bar exam...you may now address me as Counselor," Cherelle added.

The couple posed with local justices and officials to commemorate Cherelle's milestone on Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to her LinkedIn page, Cherelle began studying at North Carolina Central University School of Law in Durham in August 2019. She graduated from the university in May 2022 with honors, she announced in an Instagram post days before her graduation ceremony.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally. Christian Petersen/Getty

"Final grades dropped, I'll be graduating law school with honors (cum laude)! This was no easy feat, and truthfully I didn't even know I could do it," Cherelle wrote.

"Best believe, I'll never doubt me again," she continued. Cherelle also added that her degree comes from a school she's immensely proud to have attended. "I didn't just go to law school — I went to one of THE 6 HBCU law schools remaining! The way my ancestors are smiling."

In between her law work, Cherelle and Brittney have been advocating for the release of Americans since Brittney returned home in December after a 10-month detainment in Russia. They most recently urged the Biden administration to help journalist Evan Gershkovitch, who was recently detained in Russia.

In an Instagram statement made in conjunction with her wife, the WNBA star encouraged the Biden administration to "bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home."

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia," the Griners wrote. "We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home."

"We are grateful for President Biden and his administration's deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina," the couple continued. "Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all."