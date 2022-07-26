Brittney Griner Appears in Court Tuesday, Expert Testifies Medicinal Uses of Cannabis 

Brittney Griner appeared in court Tuesday as her legal team shared supporting evidence about the medicinal use of cannabis.

In a hearing that lasted about 40 minutes, Good Morning America reported, the detained WNBA star, 34, appeared behind a steel cage in the courtroom.

The court heard from a narcology expert, The New York Times reported, per Griner's lawyers, in an effort to explain that medical cannabis "is a popular treatment, specifically among athletes."

"With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical, but not for recreational purposes," said Maria Blagovolina, one of the attorneys.

Earlier this month, Griner's lawyers told the court that the Phoenix Mercury center has a doctor's note approving cannabis for pain treatment.

Brittney Griner holds up photos from inside a cage in the courtroom | Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock

"The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health," Blagovolina during Griner's fourth hearing since her arrest, The Associated Press reported.

The American athlete's defense team also submitted the results of anti-doping tests taken by Griner showing no signs of illegal substances in her system, the outlet added.

Brittney Griner appears in court Tuesday | Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock

Alexander Boykov, another defense attorney, said that they are sticking with the argument that the cannabis ended up in her luggage by mistake and that the athlete had no criminal intent.

"We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush," he said, according to the AP.

"The Russian public has to know, and the Russian court in the first place has to know, that it was not used for recreational purposes in the United States. It was prescribed by a doctor," Boykov continued.

Brittney Griner is escorted into the courtroom Tuesday | Credit: Evgenia Novozhenina/AP/Shutterstock

In addition to Tuesday's legal arguments, Griner was able to share a message for her wife, Cherelle, from the courtroom while speaking with a producer from ABC, GMA reported.

From behind the bars in the courtroom, at one point, Griner is seen holding up a clear plastic folder that shows two photos, including one of her wife Cherelle, GMA said.

"Good luck on the bar exam," Griner told her wife.

"How do you feel? Do you have any complaints," the producer asked.

"No, no complaints. Just waiting patiently," she replied. Griner is expected to testify tomorrow.

On July 7, the two-time Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to possessing vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.