Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Nothing Beats Doing Life with You'

Brittany, the Kansas City Current co-owner and mother of two, posted a carousel of pics from their March 2022 Maui wedding

By
Published on March 13, 2023 11:49 AM
patrick mahomes wedding

Brittany Mahomes is toasting one year of marriage to Patrick Mahomes!

In a post on Instagram Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a carousel of photos from their Maui marriage, as she marked the sweet anniversary.

"Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!"

She added, "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

The high school sweethearts have packed more than a year's worth of memories since their wedding day, when Brittany donned a custom cutout corset-style Versace dress with crystal detailing and their then-12-month-old daughter Sterling Skye complemented her mom in a white gown with a bow at the back.

Wedding Season Rollout
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. JOHN&JOSEPH

Eight months later, in November, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Bronze Lavon Mahomes III, revealing his name in a joint Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

And last month, the 27-year-old quarterback celebrated his Super Bowl 2023 win, after beating the Philadelphia Eagles at the big game.

The couple got engaged soon after Patrick's first Super Bowl win in 2020. He proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read "Will You Marry Me?" The quarterback, who had just received his Super Bowl ring, captioned a photo of the moment, "Ring SZN."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Later that same month, the couple announced even more exciting news: they were expecting their first child.

Matthews revealed she was pregnant on Instagram along with two photos of her and Mahomes. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she captioned the post, which showed her holding a sonogram while Mahomes cradled her baby bump.

