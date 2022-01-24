The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will play in the 2022 AFC Championship

Brittany Matthews Is 'So Very Proud' of Fiancé Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs' Playoffs Win

Brittany Matthews is always her future husband's number-one fan.

In an Instagram message supporting her fiancée Patrick Mahomes, Matthews, 26, celebrated his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"This guy. You work your ass off for times like these," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a heart emoji and a photo of Mahomes. "So so so very proud of you."

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36. They'll now face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game this weekend, Sunday, Jan. 30. Should the team win, they'll be headed to the Super Bowl — which would mark a third, consecutive appearance for young quarterback Mahomes.

The Chiefs were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl, winning 31–20. They were unable to defend their title in 2021 though, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Matthews also posted a video of herself spraying champagne from her box seats down on celebrating Chiefs' fans below during Sunday's game. Fans appeared to cheer as they were hit with the bubbly beverage.

"Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK," she wrote, alongside some emojis. She additionally wrote about the moment on her Instagram Story, asserting that the crowd encouraged the champagne spray.

"To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love ya'll #chiefskingdom is the best fans in the world!!!!" Matthews said.

Matthews and Mahomes, who met in high school and got engaged in August 2020, share daughter Sterling Skye, 11 months.

The quarterback recently spoke about celebrating Sterling's first Christmas in an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio, explaining of his baby girl: "I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys."