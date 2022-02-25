Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her 'Bach Bash' Ahead of Wedding to Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Patrick Mahomes with a bachelorette party attended by close friends

Brittany Matthews is enjoying her time as a bride-to-be!

Matthews, 26, shared footage from her bachelorette party celebration to her Instagram Story Thursday, giving her followers a glimpse into her fun-filled bash with close friends ahead of her wedding to fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

To start off the festivities, Matthews and her friends pampered themselves with gold eye masks and sipped on drinks. Matthews also showed off a poolside party, sharing a snap of her name spelled out in big, bright lights above the water.

"My girlsssss mean everything to me," she wrote over one slide, which showed her dancing with a group of friends. "Can't wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people."

In another image, Matthews sipped on a canned drink while holding a shot glass in her other hand. Later in the evening, Matthews and her friends got dressed up to party, posing in a group with their arms around one another in front of a display of large gold balloons reading "Britt's Bach Bash."

Matthews posed in the middle while dressed in a pale blue fitted dress as her friends — wearing outfits in various neutral shades — stood grinning on either side of her.

She also re-posted clips shared by her friends to her own Story, including footage of herself in a car showing off her look for the night, and another clip of her hair, which was styled in long, blonde curls.

Although she enjoyed a night out to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Matthews also locked in some downtime. In a later slide on her Story, she kicked back while wearing a pair of fuzzy white slippers reading "Mrs. Mahomes" in gold embroidery.

Matthews' celebration comes after she hosted a bridal shower in December 2021, which featured a Queen of Hearts theme.

She and Mahomes, 26, first got engaged in September 2020, but had known each other for years before and began dating as teenagers. The personal trainer and NFL star met when they were both attending Texas' Whitehouse High School, where they went to prom together in 2013.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye.

With Matthews' pregnancy news, she and Mahomes took "a small detour to the wedding," they shared at the time. They welcomed their baby girl in February 2021, and celebrated her first birthday on Sunday.