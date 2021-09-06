Matthews, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is a part owner of the Kansas City, Kansas, National Women's Soccer League franchise and a personal trainer

Brittany Matthews Shuts Down Social Media Critic Who Says She Doesn't Have Her Own Career

Brittany Matthews is brushing off a critic who had a lot of thoughts to share in her Instagram comments.

After Matthews, 26, on Friday posted a photo of her and daughter Sterling from her recent birthday party, with the caption "Just a Mama and her Girl," a follower chimed in to insist that Matthews hadn't made a career for herself because she is engaged to Patrick Mahomes.

"She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do," the user wrote in a lengthy comment.

Matthews' response: "and you follow me why?"

The back and forth drew numerous supportive comments for Matthews, with other followers noting that she is also a part owner of the Kansas City, Kansas, National Women's Soccer League franchise.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said last year after the new team was announced. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team."

The former soccer player and personal trainer also has an eponymous fitness business.

Matthews has long been candid with her followers about life at home with Mahomes, the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback.

Last month she said in a Q&A with followers that she had parenting struggles like anyone else but preferred to keep those private: "I try not to make everything seem perfect, I'm sorry if I do, cause you're right that's not the case about everything."

Earlier this summer she posted on social media about sometimes using a nanny for 7-month-old Sterling and what she had learned from traveling with her little girl, who was born in February.

"Once you conquered it a few times it gets easier I promise! Have grace for yourself and the baby," she said in August. "Have patience and know everyone with a kid has been there before."

In March, she addressed some questions from followers about how she and Mahomes balanced their social life with their new baby.

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling at KC Game

"She's been with us everywhere we go," she said. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

And in February, soon after Sterling's birth, Matthews acknowledged the fame that was likely to follow her as a new mom and said she wanted to cherish the private moments when she could.

She and Mahomes decided not to post photos of Sterling for several months after she was born.