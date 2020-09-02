The longtime couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — got engaged on Tuesday

Brittany Matthews Shares Video from Moment Patrick Mahomes Proposed: 'It's Always You and Me'

Brittany Matthews is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick Mahomes' proposal.

On Wednesday, Matthews, 25, shared an array of posts to her Instagram Story where she showed off the romantic way in which the 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback popped the question one day prior.

In one video, Matthews and Mahomes both enter a room at Arrowhead Stadium together where the football star had set up an extravagant display that included roses and marquee lights that read "Will You Marry Me." The couple was at the stadium for Mahomes to receive his Super Bowl ring.

In other shots, Matthew thanked her two friends, Lacey McKay and Sydni Paige, for being there, writing "Y'all are the greatest besties," as well as a shot with her fiancé's brother, Jackson Mahomes. "Thank you for everything you did to help," Matthews wrote to the younger Mahomes. "So glad you got to be there. Love you!"

In a Wednesday Instagram post, Matthews also shared a slew of photos from her engagement surprise, where she was photographed smiling happily beside her soon-to-be-husband.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," she began the caption to her post. "It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better."

She concluded: "I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕."

In an earlier Instagram Story post, Matthews showed off a beautiful candlelit dinner table, of which she wrote, "My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!"

"Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect," the former soccer player added.

Mahomes and Matthews, who now runs her own fitness company called Brittany Lynn Fitness, met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas and have been dating since they were teenagers. The couple even attended prom together in 2013.