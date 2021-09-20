Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Sidelines Kiss with Fiancé Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Game

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have been dating since they were teens and share 6-month-old daughter Sterling Skye

As Patrick Mahomes starts a new season with the Kansas City Chiefs, his fiancée Brittany Matthews is right on the sidelines, ready to cheer him on.

Matthews, 26, captured a sweet moment between herself and her fiancé, also 26, during Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, when Mahomes ran over to see her on the sidelines and the two shared a quick kiss.

She posted the video to Instagram along with a photo of herself watching the game while dressed in a custom red-and-yellow jacket — the official colors of the Chiefs — with Mahomes' last name and jersey number printed on the front and the words "Kansas City" printed on the back.

"❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the post.

Matthews also shared footage from Sunday's game on her Instagram Story, including a video of herself and Mahomes' brother, Jackson, and Kayla Nicole, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Mahomes and Matthews have been engaged since Sept. 2020, when the quarterback proposed with a set-up of rose petals, an elaborate floral arrangement, and marquee lights reading, "Will you marry me?"

Shortly after they shared their engagement news, the couple — who have been dating since they were teenagers — announced that they were expecting their first child together and explained they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." They welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February.

Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling, 6 months, when he and Matthews tie the knot.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

Mahomes gave an update on wedding progress, too, telling PEOPLE, "There's a lot to do as far as planning a wedding, but we've been doing a great job of it."

"We have a great wedding planner and Brittany's done a great job of getting things rolling in the right direction with her," he continued, adding, "And hopefully I'll have one of the best moments of my life and a great party all at the same time."

Since the Chiefs' season started earlier this month, Matthews and Sterling have been cheering Mahomes along. On Sept. 12, Matthews shared a photo of herself holding her daughter, who was dressed in head-to-toe Chiefs colors, at Mahomes' game.