Brittany Matthews Shares Intimate Photos from 'Perfect Honeymoon' with Husband Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes traveled to St. Barts for their honeymoon after tying the knot earlier this month

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying some fun in the sun as husband and wife!

Over the weekend, Matthews, 26, shared a selection of intimate photographs from her honeymoon with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Went to St Barths for our honeymoon," Matthews wrote alongside a first image, which sees her and Mahomes, 26, posing atop a cliff before an ocean landscape.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

In another post, Matthews shared a snap of her new husband before a hike, where the athlete stood before a sign that read "Only You."

Matthews then posed in the clear blue water in a follow-up snap, as she and Mahomes hugged and watched nearby waves crash together in another.

"It was quite beautiful," Matthews captioned the latter image, also tagging the NFL star in the post.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

In another pic, Matthews hugged Mahomes, writing "Everywhere ya went on the island the views were amazing."

Follow-up posts saw Matthews posing in a white bikini. She also shared a video of her and Mahomes having fun together in the ocean.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

In one final pic, Mahomes and Matthews embraced during a night out on the island. "Was such a perfect honeymoon," the fitness instructor captioned the adorable snapshot, alongside two heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Matthews and Mahomes tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, earlier this month, saying "I do" with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun.

For their big day, Mahomes wore a gray suit, while Matthews wore a beautiful white gown that featured cutouts near her torso.

RELATED VIDEO: Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Marries Longtime Love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii

Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthew's bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which features a collection of photographs of the pair on their special day. The series also shows a photo of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.