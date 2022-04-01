Brittany Matthews Shares New Photos from Wedding to Patrick Mahomes: 'Love You the Most'

Brittany Matthews is reliving the best moments of her and Patrick Mahomes' wedding day.

Matthews, 26 — who tied the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 26, earlier this month — posted a sweet carousel of photos from the special occasion on Thursday.

The newlyweds share a kiss in one photo, while the pair laugh and play rock, paper, scissors during their reception in another. One picture shows the couple appearing to do a special handshake on their big day, and the series of images ends with shots of them intimately dancing.

"10 Years with my Boo!" Matthews captioned the pictures. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record 💖 Love you the most✨."

Mahomes commented with two heart emojis and boasted about his rock, paper, scissors skills when he shared the photo on his Instagram Story.

"I'm still 1-0," he wrote.

The pair — who began dating in their teens — got married on March 12 in Maui, with their 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye serving as the flower girl.

Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, was the best man at the wedding while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthews' bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.

The football star proposed on Sept. 1, 2020, which was also his now-wife's 25th birthday.

Later that month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." The following February, the NFL athlete and fitness trainer welcomed Sterling.

In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE he planned to include Sterling in his and Matthews' big day.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said at the time. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."