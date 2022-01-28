Brittany Matthews Selling Shirts to Benefit Anti-Bullying Charity After Champagne Spraying Backlash

Brittany Matthews teamed up with local clothing and apparel line Charlie Hustle to release "Team Brittany" shirts in an effort to turn "the buzz" surrounding the champagne incident "into something good for the Kansas City community"

Brittany Matthews is using her recent controversy to give back.

On Thursday, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 26, revealed in a series of Instagram Story posts that she is selling shirts to benefit an anti-bullying charity.

The move comes shortly after Matthews received criticism for a video she posted on Instagram after the Chiefs won their divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. In the clip. Matthews is seen celebrating the NFL team's win by popping a bottle of champagne inside her suite at Arrowhead Stadium, before spraying it all over fans seated down below the box.

Matthews received some flak for spraying the attendees, which she previously addressed on Twitter, writing Monday, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."

Speaking directly to the camera in her new posts, Matthews says, "It's been a pretty rough week over here." She then explains that she and her team were looking to turn "the buzz" surrounding her champagne celebrations "into something good for the Kansas City community."

Explaining that she has a deep admiration for Kansas City and how the area has supported her and Mahomes, 26, over the years, Matthews says it prompted her to team up with Charlie Hustle, a local shirt company, to create "Team Brittany" shirts.

Part of the proceeds from the apparel, which Matthews describes as "pretty hilarious," will benefit Red Card KC — a Kansas City charity that works to prevent bullying within the community.

"I'm proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause, and hopefully push everything in the right direction and start spreading more positivity on all of these platforms," Matthews says in her videos.

"Here in Kansas City, we lift others up rather than putting them down," Charlie Hustle said in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

"But seriously … leave Brittany alone," the local clothing and apparel line added.

In a social media statement, Matthews later revealed that she "will be personally matching the donation made to Red Card KC. I appreciate the KC Community!"