On Sunday, Brittany Matthews posted a video to her Instagram page with clips from the couple's vacation to Maui

Brittany Matthews Shares Video from Romantic Dinner During Hawaii Vacation with Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews and fiancé Patrick Mahomes are soaking up the sun in Hawaii for Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, Matthews posted a video to her Instagram page featuring clips from the couple's vacation to Maui, the second-largest of the Hawaiian islands. The footage showed the duo — who welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye, in February — enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner, lying out under Maui's blue skies, playing golf, and relaxing in the sand. The clip was set to Dirty Heads' song "Vacation."

The happy couple are in Hawaii for the quarterback's foundation's first 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic.

In a follow-up post over the weekend, 25-year-old Matthews shared two pictures of herself lying out by the water in a green bikini.

"I belong on an Island," she wrote in the post before adding a flower emoji.

Last month, Matthews and Patrick celebrated their ninth anniversary together.

"9 Years with my Favorite Human❤️🥰 I Love You Lots!! #happyanniversary," the fitness trainer wrote in a caption on an Instagram post.

Patrick, 25, shared one of the photos to his own page, writing in the caption, "year 9❤️."

In March, the couple announced they had set a date for their upcoming wedding.

"It's wedding planning time👰🏼‍♀️ We have a date & place wahoooooo🥂," Matthews said on social media at the time. While they didn't announce the specific date, they confirmed the ceremony will happen in 2022.