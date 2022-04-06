"I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to," Brittany Matthews said of her destination wedding that took place in Hawaii last month

Brittany Matthews Reveals Why She and Patrick Mahomes Decided to Get Married in Hawaii

Brittany Matthews is letting her fans in on the fun!

During an Instagram Q&A session with her followers on Tuesday, the personal trainer shared some intimate details from her special day with Patrick Mahomes in Hawaii last month.

When asked why she and the NFL player, 26, decided to get married in Maui, she explained that they picked the tropical destination because it was their first place to go on vacation together, adding, "we have just loved it ever since!"

Matthews, also 26, continued, "The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol."

Another follower asked about their wedding cake, to which Matthews replied there were multiple flavors at the reception. "Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream," she wrote on top of photos of the newlyweds kissing behind the multi-tiered cake.

Brittany Matthews Shares Details About Wedding to Patrick Mahomes Credit: brittanylynne/Instagram

On March 12, the longtime couple said "I do" underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun in Maui, Hawaii.

Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthew's bridesmaids, TMZ reported.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which features a collection of photographs of the pair on their special day. The series also shows a photo of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

"Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍," Mahomes and Matthews captioned their respective shots.

Matthews wore a white gown that featured cutouts near her torso, while Mahomes sported a gray suit. When asked about her wedding dress during the conversation with her fans, Matthews shared, "My stylist, Versace and myself worked together to create it."