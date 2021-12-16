Brittany Matthews and her NFL star fiancé, Patrick Mahomes, got engaged in September 2020

Brittany Matthews Posts Photos from Queen of Hearts Bridal Shower: 'Let the Countdown Begin'

Brittany Matthews is the queen of Patrick Mahomes' heart!

The 26-year-old fitness trainer posted photos from her glamorous bridal shower to Instagram Wednesday, giving a glimpse of the Queen of Hearts-themed party.

"Let the countdown begin✨💍🥂," Matthews captioned the three-part carousel. In the images, the bride-to-be wore a white, strapless jumpsuit with a feathered top, posing on a couch with red pillows as she flashed her engagement ring and smiled.

Giving fans another look inside the celebration, the future Mrs. posted video footage from the shower, featuring festive drinks, a photo booth, and plenty of bridal-themed games.

"To my friends & family, Thank you guys for making my Bridal Shower so special🥺🥂💍," she captioned the clip. "I love you all!❤️"

Matthews and Mahomes, 26, got engaged in September 2020. The couple, who had been dating since they were teenagers, met when they were both students at Texas's Whitehouse High School, and went to prom together in 2013.

"My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!" Matthews shared in an Instagram Story shortly after her engagement. She added, "Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect."

The same month they announced their engagement, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together and would be "taking a small detour to the wedding." Matthews and Mahomes became parents in February when they welcomed their baby girl, Sterling Skye.

Though they haven't disclosed the date of their big day, Mahomes told PEOPLE in July that he and Matthews plan to include their daughter, now 10 months, in their upcoming wedding, hopefully as their flower girl.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said.