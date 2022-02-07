The AFC defeated the NFC at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday

Brittany Matthews and Fiancé Patrick Mahomes Cozy Up After Pro Bowl in Las Vegas: 'My Mans'

Brittany Matthews is showing love to her fiancé.

Matthews shared an Instagram photo posing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he participated in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl over the weekend in Las Vegas.

"My man's❤️," wrote Matthews, who matched with Mahomes in mostly-black looks, hers paired with a printed jean jacket and pointy stilettos.

Mahomes helped the AFC earn a fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl win over the NFC at Allegiant Stadium

His Pro Bowl participation is the first time he's played in several years, coming after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. The team was aiming to make their third Super Bowl in a row and rebound from their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year's big game.

Matthews was in attendance at the championship game and posted photos of herself sharing a kiss with her future husband on the sidelines. The couple's daughter Sterling Skye, 11 months, helped cheer her dad on, matching with Matthews in Chiefs' red.

Alongside the slideshow of images, Matthews wrote, "Let's Go Chiefs❤️‼️ #chiefskingdom."

It's been a tough few weeks for Matthews, 26, who tackled criticism for a video she posted on Instagram after the Chiefs won their divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills. In the clip. Matthews is seen celebrating the NFL team's win by popping a bottle of champagne inside her suite at Arrowhead Stadium, before spraying it all over fans seated down below the box.

Matthews received some flak for spraying the attendees, which she previously addressed on Twitter, writing, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."