Brittany Matthews on Working Alongside Patrick Mahomes After Couple Reveals Pregnancy

“I really want to do that," Brittany Matthews tells PEOPLE of collaborating with her fiancé on a new venture

It’s been busy few weeks for Brittany Matthews.

Last month, she announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, followed by the news weeks later that the couple is expecting their first child.

Now, the former professional soccer player and her high school sweetheart are teaming up on a joint business venture to promote the sports nutrition company BioSteel, whose drinks and supplements the two athletes have been using since they were both teenagers.

“I never used to be huge into supplements, but everything they make is super natural and clean without any sugars or artificial sweeteners,” says Matthews, a personal trainer and fitness influencer, who insists that the company’s various line of nutritional products help keep her somewhat veggie-averse fiancé in top shape.

“Patrick is big into working out and staying in shape,” adds Matthews, who says the couple’s refrigerator and cupboards in their Kansas City home are filled with the company’s products that range from sports drinks to protein powders.

“But I would say that the nutrition part has always been something he's had to work on. We have to sneak the veggies into his meals some way every now and then. Sometimes he won't catch them and sometimes he does. But most of the time he eats them.”

Matthews claims that she’s wanted to partner up with Mahomes — who also has an equity stake in the company that has been a longtime favorite of professional and Olympic athletes — ever since watching a TV ad featuring the husband-wife team of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I want to do that,' ” she recalls thinking at the time. “I really want to do that.”

In the coming months, Matthews — who will be using her social media prowess to promote the company that made its name for its line of electrolyte-rich sports drinks — also intends to begin practicing what she preaches when it comes to keeping hydrated.

“Staying hydrated plays such a huge, important role in your pregnancy — everything goes to the baby,” she says. “I’ve never drank so many fluids in my life. Getting my electrolytes through sports drinks has been crucial because I don’t want to just drink water all day.”

Matthews just laughs when asked about which life milestone she’s most excited about — her pregnancy or her engagement?