The longtime couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of friends and family in Maui, Hawaii

Brittany Matthews Shares Quick Selfie with New Husband Patrick Mahomes on Their Honeymoon

Happy honeymooners!

Patrick Mahomes and his new wife Brittany Matthews are off celebrating after tying the knot in front of friends and family last Saturday in Maui, Hawaii.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his bride, both 26, are spending some quality time together as husband and wife.

Matthews offered a quick look at their post-nuptial festivities on her Instagram Story, beginning with a photo of a table romantically decorated with rose petals, parfaits, and a pair of champagne glasses adorned with strawberries.

In the back of the photo is a white letter board that reads "Happy Honeymoon! March 15 / 22."

In the next image, Matthews and Mahomes clink glasses as they toast to their new marriage — with wedding rings in view.

The third photo on Matthews' story featured a cake with the name and logo of the happy couple's former high school written in powdered sugar on top.

"Where it all began," Matthews wrote atop the image.

The newlyweds also posed together for a selfie in what appeared to be their hotel room, wearing coordinating blue and white outlets.

Mahomes and Matthews, who have been together since high school, exchanged vows a year-and-a-half after Mahomes popped the question on his now-wife's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020.

The Super Bowl champion proposed at Arrowhead Stadium with an intricate display of white roses before sharing an intimate candlelit dinner together, as seen on Matthews' Instagram Story at the time.

"My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!" Matthews wrote. "Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect."

Shortly after the proposal, Mahomes confessed to KCSP 610 Sports Radio that he was more nervous popping the question than he was at the Super Bowl that February.

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart's racing," he said at the time. "I promise you that."