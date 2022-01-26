"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews wrote on Twitter Monday

Brittany Matthews Feels 'Attacked' After Her Champagne Celebration Following Chiefs Win Is Criticized

Brittany Matthews is tired of her online critics.

On Monday, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared her frustration after she received criticism for a video she posted to Instagram after the NFL team won their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

In the video, Matthews is seen celebrating the win by popping a bottle of champagne inside her suite at Arrowhead Stadium and spraying it all over fans.

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews wrote on Twitter Monday after her video received some backlash.

She also re-shared another user's tweet, which read: "People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying."

Matthews wasn't the only one there to cheer on Mahomes for Sunday's playoff game. The couple's 11-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, was also in attendance, matching her mom in an adorable yellow outfit.

For the special occasion, Matthews, 26, dressed in a long yellow peacoat with a gold-colored turtleneck underneath and white leather heeled boots. Sterling looked too cute in a yellow and white polka dot dress, fuzzy red and white sneakers and an oversized red beanie with pom poms.

"Is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S❤️💛#gochiefs," Matthews captioned her post.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime, advancing to the next round in the NFL playoffs.

Mahomes and Matthews are set to wed in 2022. The longtime sweethearts, who met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, got engaged in September 2020 when Mahomes proposed to Matthews in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

In August, Mahomes celebrated his future wife in a social media post on her 26th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife! Love you! ❤️," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram.