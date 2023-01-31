Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win

Brittany teased Apple about heading to the offseason after her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Photo: James Devaney/Getty; Michael Hickey/Getty

Brittany Mahomes' Twitter fingers are on fire this week.

The 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a snarky response for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband eliminated his team from Super Bowl contention on Sunday.

"Cancun on 3," Brittany wrote in a tweet on Sunday, likely making reference to Apple's posts after the Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills one week prior.

After the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23, the 27-year-old cornerback responded to a tweet from Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, telling him and the Buffalo team to "enjoy Mexico" after their season was cut short.

Apple posted another tweet to Lawson, 28, snarkily wishing him "Safe travels to Cabo fam." Brittany, who often shares her NFL opinions on Twitter, used Apple's own joke to troll him after the Chiefs' win.

The reference, which is typically used in a snarky tone, originated in the NBA and suggests that a team's season is finished. As many NBA stars have previously opted to spend their offseasons vacationing in Mexico's hot spots like Cancun and Cabo, the comment pokes fun at teams who have been eliminated.

Apple previously ruffled feathers with superstar Tom Brady as well, after the Bengals defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December.

Ahead of the matchup, Brady had described Cincinnati's defense as "fairly tough" on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray the week prior.

Eli Apple and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/WireImage

"The future's now, old man," Apple said on his way from the field to the locker room postgame, according to Yahoo Sports. "We're fairly tough on defense," his teammate B.J. Hill added, according to the outlet. "Remember that, alright?"

Both players continued to repeat Brady's word choice of "fair" throughout their postgame media sessions. "Our fairly tough defense came in and played our butts off in the second half," Hill told reporters of the victory.

"[Brady] was fairly okay, but not good enough to win," said Apple in a video shared by Cincinnati reporter Olivia Ray.

Brittany's NFL commentary comes second to sweet photos of her and Patrick's two children on her social media, however.

On her Instagram Story Saturday, she shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves.

"Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram .
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Ever since Brittany and Patrick welcomed their second child, Sterling has been on top of her big sister duties — something that Brittany has expressed joy to see.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," Brittany recently wrote, captioning a carousel of photos featuring her daughter posing with her and Patrick for a family maternity photoshoot.

"She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much [and] has been just the best little helper!!"

