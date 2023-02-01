Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Her Soccer Days: 'Always Be Yourself'

"Be proud of who you are and where you came from," Brittany said was one piece of advice she would give herself as a young girl in sports

By
Published on February 1, 2023 11:13 PM
See Brittany Mahomes' Adorable Throwback to Her Soccer Days for National Girls and Women In Sports Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CoICp5kpywU/
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a throwback!

On her Instagram Wednesday, the 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted an adorable photo of her younger self from her days playing soccer in honor of the national holiday.

"If I could give you one piece of advice when I was a young girl in sports... it would be: 'Be proud of who you are and where you came from. Always be yourself and don't let anyone tell you that you can't!'" Brittany captioned her post. She included a hashtag for National Girls And Women in Sports Day.

In the second photo, Brittany is sitting on a bench press as she drinks a bottle of the sports drink, Bio Steel. She also wrote #TeamBioSteel in her caption.

NFL agent and attorney Chris Cabott, who negotiated her husband's contract to play for the Chiefs — the largest deal in football history, according to Forbes — commented on Brittany's post.

brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"All time leading goals scorer in college. 😤 Played professional soccer. ✔️ Multi-sport athlete growing up. 👏 Part-owner of an NWSL team.📈 Keep setting the pace, Britt 🙌," Cabott wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and professional soccer in Iceland. Along with her husband, she is a part-owner of the Kansas City Current, a National Women's Soccer League team, which she co-founded with Chris and Angie Long.

She married the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in March 2022. They share 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, and 2-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Husband Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPZXMkrqqO/. Kansas City Current/Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Joins KC Current Ownership Alongside Wife Brittany: 'He Has Been a Huge Supporter'
Brittany Mahomes, Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Number of Pajamas She Buys for Baby Bronze: 'While He Eats, I Shop'
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Treat Daughter Sterling to 'All About Sterling Family Day'
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Photos from Family Day with Daughter: 'All About Sterling'
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Their Two Kids at Arrowhead Stadium
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get in the Holiday Spirit with Matching Snowman-Themed Onesies
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids