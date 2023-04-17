Brittany Mahomes Says It’s ‘Sad’ and ‘Disrespectful’ That Women Go After Her Husband Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is unbothered!

Brittany, 27, the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, called out the women who try to go after her husband during an Instagram Q&A.

One user asked Brittany, "How do you deal with all the women trying to get after your husband?"

The mother-of-two replied, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

Brittany added that she "used to have a very hard time" and "get extremely annoyed" when other women would flirt with Patrick, but now she says she's "to a point" where she "could care less" about their attempts.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

She later answered a similar question calling out the negative social media comments she's often subjected to about her and Patrick's relationship.

One user asked why people always say that Patrick "can do better" than her, to which Brittany responded, "Cause they are silly."

Patrick and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March.

Brittany shared a carousel of photos from their Maui wedding, as she marked the sweet anniversary. "Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!"

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

She added, "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

The high school sweethearts have packed more than a year's worth of memories since their wedding day, when Brittany donned a custom cutout corset-style Versace dress with crystal detailing and their then-12-month-old daughter Sterling Skye complemented her mom in a white gown with a bow at the back.

Brittany and Patrick have been enjoying the NFL offseason with their two children, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, and 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

Brittany recently shared cute shots from a family photo shoot.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the 27-year-old mom of two holding her infant son, who is swaddled tightly, as she looks down at him.

The family is dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

The couple first showed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III's face as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland the following day.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.