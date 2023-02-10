Brittany Mahomes, Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' MVP Title: 'We All Knew It Was Coming'

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock," Brittany Mahomes said after her husband's second MVP win

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 10, 2023 03:01 PM
Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Title
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, David Eulitt/Getty, Christian Petersen/Getty

Patrick Mahomes got the MVP treatment from friends and family after he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for 2022.

In a special tribute video shared on Instagram, Mahomes, 27, was honored by Kansas City Chiefs teammates, actor and Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

"Congratulations on MVP," Rudd, 53, said in the video. "No one deserves it more. From all of us Chiefs fans across the world, we love you and we thank you and we sure are glad you play for our team."

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce said, "We all knew it was coming," of Mahomes' second MVP win. "We'll keep trying to get you these MVPs, year in and year out, brother," he added.

Brittany, 27, recorded a message for her NFL star husband in their home while holding their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. "No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," Brittany said.

Several of Mahomes' teammates contributed video messages to the compilation, including Isiah Pacheco, who described the quarterback's 2022 season as "magical" and "special to watch."

Other Kansas City Chiefs stars told the MVP he did "an outstanding job" this season and that they were "not shocked nor surprised" by his win.

Mahomes was widely considered the favorite for the award after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes accepted the award in a pre-recorded video, as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and thanked his family.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, This crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day," he said. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy, and make me the time that I get to spend with y'all. thank you for always being there for me, through the good times and the bad. Love y'all."

He went on to thank the Chiefs organization, as well as his parents and siblings "for supporting me everyday, and telling me since I was a little kid, to follow my dreams."

