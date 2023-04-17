Brittany Mahomes Defends Brother-in-Law Jackson amid Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Just Shut Up'

Jackson was accused of assault by Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the Overland Park restaurant in Kansas

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on April 17, 2023 05:47 PM
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes. Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes has come to the defense of her brother-in-law, Jackson.

Brittany, 27, was asked how she feels about the comments people make about Jackson, 22, during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

"They are ignorant," Brittany replied. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say sh-- about him," she continued.

Below her initial response, Brittany added, "So it's best to just shut up."

Jackson has become a polarizing personality for Kansas City Chiefs fans who feel that he takes advantage of his brother, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, for his fame.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In September 2021, he was filmed pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the team's victory over the Chiefs, and a month later, he came under fire for dancing on what appeared to be a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor in a since-deleted TikTok.

In March, Jackson was accused of assault by staff at a local Kansas City bar. Jackson allegedly shoved a young male waiter multiple times before allegedly forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas., in her office on Feb. 25, she told The Kansas City Star.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Vaughn, 40, provided surveillance footage that appears to show Jackson grabbing her by the throat and kissing her in her office, explaining to The Star: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere."

"And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times," recounted Vaughn. "Where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Noting that Jackson is more than a foot taller than her and claiming that he left a faint bruise on her neck, Vaughn said she "was in shock."

"It's disgusting," she recalled telling Jackson, who is friends with Vaughn's stepdaughter and restaurant employee. "Like, you're a child, and he was trying to say 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.' "

Earlier that night, Jackson arrived with five friends, with whom he made his way to the basement office. There, he allegedly blocked the 19-year-old waiter, who wished to remain anonymous, from entering.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter told The Star. "And I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. … And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.' "

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Justin Rex/AP/Shutterstock (13554574z) Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor, in Lubbock, Texas Baylor Texas Tech Football, Lubbock, United States - 29 Oct 2022
Justin Rex/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Jackson's attorney Brandon Davies said, "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson."

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context," added Davies. "Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

