Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Crash that Left Child with Life-Threatening Injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at the Super Bowl

Britt Reid, the son of Kanas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash that injured two children.

The assistant coach allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash on Thursday night near the team's home stadium in Kansas City Missouri — just days before Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs confirmed Reid's involvement in the incident to PEOPLE, saying in a statement, "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid."

"We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 435 on-ramp from Stadium Drive, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A grey Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas on the entrance ramp and a silver Chevrolet Traverse had been parked in front of the disabled car to help. Both vehicles had their lights on, but the Impala's battery had been fading, according to police.

While the drivers of both vehicles attempted to get the stranded car running, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck traveling on the entrance ramp stuck the Impala.

According to police, the Ram truck then continued forward and slammed into the rear of the Traverse.

Two children sitting in the backseat of the Traverse were hurt in the incident, police tells PEOPLE.

A 5-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both children were transported to a local hospital.

According to a search warrant obtained by WDAF-TV, Reid allegedly told the investigator on scene that he was the driver of the Ram truck.

The officer noted in the warrant a "smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage" on Reid as the officer interviewed him. When asked if he had been drinking, Reid told the investigator that he had "2-3 drinks," according to the court document.

Reid also told the officer that he was on Adderall, police noted in the warrant.

The officer "observed signs of impairment" after conducting a brief sobriety test on Reid, according to the court document.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said in the warrant.

Once at the hospital, the officer conducted a full sobriety test and observed four clues of impairment, the warrant stated. The officer requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid's blood.

Impairment is under investigation, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department tells PEOPLE on Friday.

According to Reid's profile on the Chief's website, he spent three seasons at Temple University as a graduate assistant working with the offense before joining the NFL team.

He is currently in his eighth season with the Chiefs and his second as the team's outside linebackers coach.