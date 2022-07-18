The mullet-haired, 28-year-old Aussie cruised to a record-setting -20 for the tournament, which was held at historic St. Andrews

British Open Winner Cameron Smith Wants to 'Find Out How Many Beers' He Can Fit in Trophy

Cameron Smith of Australia poses with The Claret Jug in celebration of victory on the eighteenth green during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.

Upon winning his first major tournament on Sunday and playing a record-setting round of golf in which no other competitors had answers, Cameron Smith had just one question.

How much beer would fit into the Claret Jug?

The mullet-haired Aussie, 28, joked that he would soon find out, as he hoisted the trophy as the newly minted winner of the 150th edition of the British Open.

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing," he said, following the tournament.

At a media press conference the golfer added that he thought two beers would fill the trophy and that he would "probably have about 20 Claret Jugs."

Smith finished -20 on Sunday, setting a British Open record at the St. Andrews course and surpassing Tiger Woods's -19 from 2000, according to The New York Times.

Cameron Smith of Australia putts on the 16th green during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

But the Jacksonville, Florida, resident's final round didn't go unchallenged. Despite leading the tournament on Thursday and Friday, Smith had a tough day Saturday and started Sunday four shots off the lead.

"I think I was really frustrated [Saturday] with how the round went," he said, according to ESPN. "I just really put it down to links golf. So I shrugged it off pretty good. I really didn't dwell on it too much."

Smith began doing just that, even with crowd favorite Rory McIlroy holding a share of the lead entering the tournament's final round.

A string of five consecutive birdies on the back nine (and a total of eight on Sunday) ultimately helped him clinch the win, giving Smith a one-stroke victory over another Cameron — American Cameron Young — while McIlroy finished in third place.