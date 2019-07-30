Women's British Open Players Left without Clubs for Hours Because Lexi Thompson Forgot Passport

Image zoom Stuart Franklin/Getty

Nearly 40 golfers were without their clubs for the practice round at the Women’s British Open on Monday after a snafu with American professional Lexi Thompson’s passport.

The Golf Channel reported this week that caddie Ian Wright was transporting around 38 players’ bags from the Evian Championship in France last weekend to the United Kingdom when he was delayed while helping reunite Thompson, 24, with her passport, which had been left with her clubs.

“She left her passport in one of the golf bags that were on the truck I was driving here,” Wright explained to the Golf Channel. “I had to stop and wait for her caddie to come and retrieve it.”

Wright said he was about two hours outside of Evian when he learned that Thompson was stuck in Geneva without her passport. He pulled over to wait for Thompson’s caddie, Benji Thompson, who took a taxi to meet up with Wright and the truck.

RELATED: Tom Brady Hilariously Shouts Profanity While Playing Golf, ‘Forgets’ His Sons Are Behind Him

The entire ordeal — including unpacking and repacking all the bags into the truck — lost Wright three hours on his journey. Wright told the outlet that he subsequently missed a ferry he was booked on, and then later got stuck in traffic.

Ultimately, Wright told the Golf Channel he arrived at 5 p.m. local time — past the time that the Marquess’ Course at Woburn Golf & Country Club was allowing players to begin practice rounds.

RELATED VIDEO: These Athletes are Raking in the Most Endorsement Money

Thompson’s agent, Bobby Kreusler, told the outlet that the whole situation was an “honest mistake,” noting that the LPGA golfer “had no idea retrieving it would cause the delay it did, or that it would impact other players the way it did. She would never have wanted that.”

Kreusler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Bobby Flay Does a Celebratory Somersault After Hitting Impressive Chip-In at ACC Golf Tournament

Some, according to the Golf Channel, understood — Like fellow American Stacy Lewis, who said “things happen.”

Others, like U.S. golfer Ryann O’Toole, lamented the loss of prep time before the tournament’s start.

She told the Golf Channel, “I don’t know why the driver would agree to accommodate one person knowing it would punish about a third of the field. The driver should have said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get these clubs to Woburn. If you want the passport, somebody’s going to have to fly there to get it and bring it back.’ “