Francesco Molinari Wins the 2018 British Open

The 2018 British Open came to a close on Sunday at the Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland, with Francesco Molinari taking the 147th championship.

The victory — on the heels of shooting a 2-under 69 final round — marked Molinari’s first major win. He is also the first Italian man to ever win a major, reported CBS Sports.

“It’s been a tough fight,” Molinari said, reported Sport’s Illustrated. “But there can only be one winner. This time, it’s me.”

He added, according to ESPN, that he felt “disbelief” at his victory.

“To go the weekend bogey-free, it’s unthinkable. Playing with Tiger [Woods] was another challenge. But I felt really good this morning. I felt I was ready for the challenge,” Molinari, 35, said.

Molinari is now ranked no. 6 in the world, according to ESPN.

Jordan Spieth, Woods and Rory McIlroy all at points were leading on Sunday, CBS Sports reported. Woods had praise for Molinari despite falling to the champion, saying, “The way Francesco played today was beautiful,” according to NBC.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Last year, Spieth was named the championship winner after four days at the Royal Birkdale Golf Course in Southport, England, marking his third major championship. Spieth came in -12 under, with Matt Kuchar following behind at -9.