Brisbane, Australia Will Host the Summer Olympic Games in 2032

Brisbane has been selected as the host of the 2032 Summer Games, it was announced by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday

With the Tokyo Olympics just days away from their official kick-off, the International Olympic Committee is looking to the future — a future in Australia, specifically.

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, has been selected as the host of the 2032 Summer Games, it was announced on Wednesday. The official selection comes after the IOC said earlier this year that Brisbane was the "preferred" host for 2032.

The choice was made at an IOC session held in Japan, with Brisbane receiving 72 yes votes out of 77. During the session, the Brisbane 2032 committee made a presentation that included Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia, and complement the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans. Today's vote is a vote of trust that Brisbane and Queensland will stage magnificent Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032," IOC President Thomas Bach said, according to a press release.

Continued Bach, "We have heard a lot of positive feedback from IOC Members and International Federations in the past few months."

In his own statement, Morrison said he thinks the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games "will forge an enduring legacy for our entire nation."

"They will support economic growth and investment, deliver lasting community benefits and inspire the next generation of Australian athletes," Morrison continued. "I am proud of Australia, proud of Queensland and proud of our team that secured this win for our country. The Commonwealth Government has supported Brisbane's candidacy for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games right from the very start. We believe in this bid. We know it's a huge opportunity for our nation, just like the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Olympics in 2000."